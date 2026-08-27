Dinusha, Nuwantha frustrate India with dogged batting as SL take lunch at 329/6

Dinusha and Nuwantha have so far added 111 runs for the seventh wicket stand but more importantly batted out 39.4 overs so far in the second innings, thwarting the Indian advances.

Dinusha (55, 184m, 106b) and Nuwantha (46, 172m, 149b) were batting at the break.

Sri Lanka started the day from 229 for six, ahead by a mere 16 runs and ever closer to a defeat.