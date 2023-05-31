Dinesh’s performance in vain; Sanjai shines

CHENNAI: Off-spinner M Dinesh Kumar (5/44) scalped five wickets but his performance went in vain as WABCO India RC suffered a 27-run defeat at the hands of IEC RC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Third Division Zone B match. For the winning side, wicketkeeper Sanjai Solairaja was involved in five dismissals, including three catches and two stumpings.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Zone B: IEC RC 163 in 29.1 overs (S Parvesh Gautam 36, Kanishka C Arviand 35, M Dinesh Kumar 5/44) bt WABCO India RC 136 in 27.2 overs (K Vasanth Raj 38, T Srijith 4/32, T Sanjith 4/38, Sanjai Solairaja 5 dismissals as wicketkeeper); FSCA 112/8 in 30 overs (V Prajan Kumar 29, S Sathish Kumar 31, S Gokul 4/49) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 115/2 in 12.5 overs (V Poovendhan 71*). Fourth Division: Zone B: Stag CC 189/4 in 30 overs (VH Jaeswan 67*, M Vignesh 69) bt Lucas TVS RC 109 in 22.5 overs (C Gideon 3/27, J Jayasurya 4/4)