Dinesh Kumar stars with six-wicket haul

Brief Scores: IV Division B Zone: Kumbhat CC 224/6 in 50 overs (Vinay 85 no) lost to TI Cycles S & RC 225/7 in 49.3 overs (Gogul 96 no, A Rithin 4/40); BRC 177 in 44 overs (R Manikandan 50) bt Comrades CC 158 in 45.1 overs (SD Suresh Kumar 51, R Dinesh Kumar 6/36); Social CC 176/7 in 42 overs (Honnesh S Mehra 56) lost to Sir Theagaraya RC 180/7 in 38.5 overs (D Pirajan 54, Honnesh S Mehra 3/38); Jubilee CC 144 in 39.1 overs (Lalith 56, B Sachin 6/53) bt YMA 105 in 35 overs (SP Ragul Rithick 54, Ramesh 4/35); Kovai Knights 253/9 in 35 overs (Narasimhan 82, Gowtham 4/50) bt PUC 150 in 29.4 overs (Nishaanth Kumar Alwar 36, Gohulmoorthi 5/45)