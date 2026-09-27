Dinesh Kumar appointed TNPL Governing Council chairman

Having served as a member of TNPL’s Governing Council, age-group selector at U12s, U14s and U19s alongside with his role at TNCA League Sub-Committee, Dinesh brings about extensive experience in cricket and cricket-related administration. His experience across these roles has given him exposure to various facets of Tamil Nadu's cricketing ecosystem, including player development, selection and league administration.

As Chairman, Dinesh Kumar will lead the Governing Council as the TNPL continues to strengthen its sporting structure, player development and administration, while expanding its commercial potential and position within Indian domestic cricket.