Dinesh Kumar appointed TNPL Governing Council chairman

CHENNAI: S Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Governing Council after the latest election process conducted by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). VV Sankapani too joins him in the team, after the TNCA Annual General Meeting held on Sunday.
Having served as a member of TNPL’s Governing Council, age-group selector at U12s, U14s and U19s alongside with his role at TNCA League Sub-Committee, Dinesh brings about extensive experience in cricket and cricket-related administration. His experience across these roles has given him exposure to various facets of Tamil Nadu's cricketing ecosystem, including player development, selection and league administration.
As Chairman, Dinesh Kumar will lead the Governing Council as the TNPL continues to strengthen its sporting structure, player development and administration, while expanding its commercial potential and position within Indian domestic cricket.
With the completion of the election process, Dinesh Kumar and VV Sankapani will serve as members of the TNPL Governing Council, with Dinesh Kumar taking on the role of Chairman.