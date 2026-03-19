Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal welcome baby Raaha
CHENNAI: Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash player Dipika Pallikal have welcomed a baby girl, according to a report by Maalaimalar.
Announcing the news on social media, the couple shared that they have named their daughter Raaha Pallikal Karthik. In a joint statement, they expressed happiness over the arrival of their child and introduced her as the younger sister of their twin sons.
“With blessings in our hearts and immense gratitude, we welcome our darling daughter to the world. We are overjoyed to introduce Kabir and Zian’s little sister,” the couple said.
Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal are already parents to twin boys, Kabir and Zian, who were born in 2021. The couple has often shared glimpses of their family life on social media.
Karthik, a former India wicketkeeper-batter, has had a long career in international and domestic cricket, while Dipika Pallikal is among India’s leading squash players and has represented the country at several international events.
The couple, who got married after a long relationship, are regarded as one of India’s prominent sporting pairs. With the birth of their daughter, the family has now grown to five.