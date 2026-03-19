Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal welcome baby Raaha

Announcing the news on social media, the couple shared that they have named their daughter Raaha Pallikal Karthik. In a joint statement, they expressed happiness over the arrival of their child and introduced her as the younger sister of their twin sons.

“With blessings in our hearts and immense gratitude, we welcome our darling daughter to the world. We are overjoyed to introduce Kabir and Zian’s little sister,” the couple said.