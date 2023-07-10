Dindigul takes on Nellai in second Qualifier

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings will set their sights on securing a spot in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 final when taking on each other in the second Qualifier at the India Cements Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday.

While Dindigul went down to joint defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings in Qualifier 1, Nellai got the better of Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Eliminator. The winner of the second Qualifier will set up a final date with Kovai on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match, Dragons stand-in skipper Baba Indrajith said: “We will try to forget the defeat we suffered in the previous match and use Qualifier 2 as the final opportunity to reach the title decider. Playing Nellai on its ‘home’ soil is going to be difficult, but we have dominated on this surface [earlier in the tournament].”

On his part, Nellai captain KB Arun Karthick said: “The win in the Eliminator has given the players a lot of motivation. Playing in front of our ‘home’ crowd will give us an extra boost. Dindigul has many talented and experienced players, so we cannot underestimate it.”