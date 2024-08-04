Dindigul reduces Kovai to 129 runs in TNPL final

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons need 130 runs against Kovai Kings to lift the TNPL 2024 trophy at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Dindigul Dragons kept the Kovai Kings’ batters on the back foot by taking wickets at regular intervals from the outset. After choosing to field, Sandeep Warrier made the first breakthrough by dismissing Suresh Kumar in the third over.

The momentum shifted decisively in Dindigul’s favour when Varun Chakravarthy struck twice in the sixth over, removing S Sujay and U Mukilesh cheaply. Building on this, P Vignesh dismissed Sai Sudharsan, further weakening Kovai’s position.

Atheeq Ur Rahman and Ram Arvindh offered a brief respite for the defending champion, adding 36 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Subodh Bhati ended that by removing Atheeq Ur Rahman for 25 off 17 balls.

The young Vignesh, who has been a find of the season, further compounded Kovai’s troubles by getting the better of Shahrukh Khan for just three runs. The Kovai captain found Sarath Kumar at the mid-wicket boundary while trying to dispatch a full toss.

The Kovai Kings found itself at 105/6, desperately needing a big finish. Ram Arvindh held on as long as he could but eventually bowed out for 27 off 26 balls to Sandeep Warrier. In the end, cameos from the tail-enders helped the defending champions reach 129 runs.

The Dindigul spinners dominated the Kovai Kings’ batters. The captain Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 0/13, while Vignesh took 2/15. The experienced Varun Chakravarthy also made a significant impact with 2/26.

Sandeep Warrier grabbed two wickets, and Subodh Bhati also claimed a wicket.

Brief scores: Kovai Kings 129/7 in 20 overs (Ram Arvindh 27, P Vignesh 2/15, S Warrier 2/26, V Chakravarthy 2/26) vs Dindigul Dragons