Diksha, Vani Kapoor Tied-24th in Australian Women’s Open

It was a rather disappointing day for Hitaashee Bakshi (77) and Avani Prashanth (77), who were Tied-98, and needed a very low second round to make the 36-hole cut, while Pranavi Urs (78) was even further down.

Darcey Harry and Alexandra Forsterling matched one another’s low scoring agenda at the Women’s Australian Open carding rounds of 66 (-6) and 67 (-5) respectively to sit first and second on the leaderboard.

Diksha, starting from the tenth tee, had a rocky first nine with three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on the 17th, which was her eighth hole.