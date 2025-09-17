Diksha to lead country's challenge at Women's Indian Open

NEW DELHI: Seasoned golfer Diksha Dagar will spearhead the country's challenge at the 17th Hero Women's Indian Open to be played from October 9 to 12 with an enhanced prize purse of USD 500,000.

The DLF Golf and Country Club is set to host the event for the 15th time. The winner will earn USD 75,000.

Since its inception in 2007, the tournament has showcased the rise of Indian women golfers on the global stage.

While Aditi Ashok remains the only Indian to have won the tournament in 2016, recent years have seen multiple Indian players making strong bids for the title, including Amandeep Drall, who was runners-up in 2022, and Diksha, who finished third in 2023.

"Since 2010, we have proudly supported this tournament and helped strengthen women's golf in India and beyond. This year, with a prize purse of USD 500,000, we aim to attract top international talent to the tournament and to inspire more women to take up the sport," Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp said.

Almost all the top Indian women golfers will be participating in the tournament and they will face strong challenge from the international players.

More than half a dozen Indian women have been playing regularly on the Ladies European Tour.

The early entries include defending champion Liz Young of England and the current 2025 Order of Merit leader, Mimi Rhodes, who is showing noticeable talent even while being in her rookie year.

Past LET Order of Merit winners, Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini (2024) and Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab (2023), are also participating.

Recent winners like Alice Hewson of England, Shannon Tan of Singapore, Darcey Hall and Sara Kouskova have also sent their entries.

The last date for entries is still open and more confirmations are expected in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

The practice rounds will be held on October 7 and 8 and the first round will be held on October 9 and finish on October 12.