Diksha finishes tied-9th at Dutch Ladies; Hitaashee tied-12th

HILVERSUM: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar came up with steady 71 in the final round to finish tied-9th with an overall score of 4-under 212 in the Dutch Ladies Open, a part of the Ladies European Tour, here.

It was the 24-year-old Diksha's fourth top-10 finish as she produced rounds of 71, 70 and 71 over three days.

Behind Diksha, who has been on the Ladies European Tour (LET) since 2019, were rookies Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73-69) at tied-12th, and Avani Prashanth (77-70-67) at t-19th.

England's Mimi Rhodes continued her sensational rookie season to claim her third LET title. She finished two shots clear of the field at the Goyer Golf & Country Club.

Diksha bogeyed once on the front nine but flourished on the back nine as she birdied the 10th, 12th and 18th holes.

In between, she dropped a bogey on the 16th. Her plan is to get at least one win ahead of her home event, the Hero Indian Open.

Hitaashee, playing her first LET event outside India, had an eagle on the Par-4 eighth besides three birdies and one bogey.

Avani, who began the week with a 77, produced a superb 5-under 67 with five birdies and no bogeys for the joint second-best score of the day.

Tvesa Malik (74-75) missed the cut and Pranavi Urs withdrew due to medical reasons after the first round.

Rhodes' success was a remarkable third win in the last four starts for the 23-year-old, further solidifying her lead at the top of the Order of Merit standings.

Rhodes entered the final round tied at the top alongside Spain's Nuria Iturrioz and Italy's Alessia Nobilio. She had a solid round on the final day, with three birdies on her scorecard for a third straight 69.

Two shots behind the winner was fellow rookie Brianna Navarrosa and home favourite Anne van Dam. Rhodes was nine-under as Brianna and Anne Van Dam were 7-under.

Navarrosa had an impressive final bogey-free round, firing six-under par for the last 18 holes.

It's been a memorable week for Anne van Dam, who secured a T2 finish on home soil. Adding to the celebrations, it was announced earlier this week that Van Dam will captain Team Europe at the upcoming Ping Junior Solheim Cup 2026 -- capping off a standout week both on and off the course.