Diksha finishes 36th, but stays in Top-5 of European rankings, Korda wins title

LONDON: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who recovered smartly to make the cut at the Aramco Series London, added an even par 73 in the final round to finish tied 36th at the par-73 Centurion Golf Club here.

Diksha shot 78 in the first round and then managed 74 in the second before finally closing with an eventful 73 to finish with a total of six-over. A tied 36th finish helped her to maintain the fifth place on the Race to Costa Del Sol Order of Merit rankings on the Ladies European Tour.

Diksha had four birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey. The double and one of the bogeys came on the front nine, which was her second nine. She bogeyed the sixth and dropped a double on seventh. Her birdies came at 13th, 18th, second and fourth. She also dropped a bogey on 16th hole.

After a modest start to the season, Diksha turned it around with a win at Czech Ladies Open and has risen to the fifth place on the rankings in Europe. She will also play the Evian Championships and the Open, both of which are Majors for women.

Nelly Korda produced a dominant display to win the Individual title. Korda, the world number two had led from the first day and had a five-shot lead coming into the final round at Centurion Club.

The Olympic champion began the day with a birdie on the first but soon dropped a shot on the sixth and was back to even par for the round.

However, she soon moved into the red once again with a birdie on the 12th before she rolled in a birdie at the last to seal a round of 71 (-2) and win with a total of 11-under-par.

England’s Charley Hull finished in second place on seven-under-par after firing a round of 68 (-5) on the final day. The three-time LET winner rolled in three birdies in four holes on the front nine but dropped a shot on the ninth to make the turn in 35 (-2).

South Africa’s Nicole Garcia finished in third place on five-under-par after a final round of 72 (-1) which included three birdies and two bogeys. Ireland’s Leona Maguire produced a final round of 70 (-3) to finish in outright fourth place on three-under-par with England’s Georgia Hall one shot further back in fifth place.

Team Hall were declared team champions earlier.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the standings in the top 10 have not changed with Spain’s Ana Peláez Triviño still leading the way ahead of India’s Aditi Ashok, Czechia’s Klara Davidson Spilkova and Sweden’s Linn Grant.