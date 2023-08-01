Digvijay named in India’s Davis Cup squad

NEW DELHI: Digvijay Pratap Singh was the only new addition as the All-India Tennis Association on Monday announced a six-member team for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco to be played in Lucknow.

Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna were also picked for the tie to be played on September 16 and 17.

It will be Bopanna’s farewell tie as the country’s top doubles player had last month said he will bring curtains down on his Davis Cup career.

Rohit Rajpal continues to remain the non-playing captain.

The AITA said the players were selected after “careful consideration of various factors, including players’ rankings, availability, performance and current form.”

The federation said five players -- Saketh Myneni, Manad Dehamne, Manish Sureshkumar, Karan Singh and Yuvan Nandal -- will also train with the main team.

The Indian team had been relegated to the World Group II after losing 2-3 to Denmark in the World Group Play-Off earlier this year.