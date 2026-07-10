Didier Deschamps, France’s torch-bearer

The 57-year-old has been integral, and truly a revolutionary for the transformation of football in France, taking it to greater heights on the back of his captaincy.

The year is 1998, and the opposition is none other than the mighty Brazil. While situations and occasions like this can be daunting for any captain, it wasn’t for Deschamps, as France systematically dismantled the defending champions and footballing powerhouse Brazil 3-0 in a lopsided final in the suburbs of Paris. It wasn’t just a dismantle, it was the start of a new era in French football, and Deschamps was at the epicentre of this cultural shift.

While he might be nicknamed ‘Le Porteur d’eau’, which means the water carrier, his career has truly been a trailblazing one. Deschamps was also central to France lifting the Euros in 2000, becoming then the second captain to win Champions Trophy (1993), World Cup (98), and European Champions (2000).