Didier Deschamps, France’s torch-bearer

CHENNAI: It might be an overused statement but few embody the term ‘serial winner’ quite like Didier Deschamps, France’s coach.
The 57-year-old has been integral, and truly a revolutionary for the transformation of football in France, taking it to greater heights on the back of his captaincy.
The year is 1998, and the opposition is none other than the mighty Brazil. While situations and occasions like this can be daunting for any captain, it wasn’t for Deschamps, as France systematically dismantled the defending champions and footballing powerhouse Brazil 3-0 in a lopsided final in the suburbs of Paris. It wasn’t just a dismantle, it was the start of a new era in French football, and Deschamps was at the epicentre of this cultural shift.
While he might be nicknamed ‘Le Porteur d’eau’, which means the water carrier, his career has truly been a trailblazing one. Deschamps was also central to France lifting the Euros in 2000, becoming then the second captain to win Champions Trophy (1993), World Cup (98), and European Champions (2000).
As a manager too, Deschamps’ mark on French football is evident, helping Marseille win the Ligue 1 title in 2010. However, his biggest challenge began afterwards, when he was tasked with lifting the fortunes of the French national team. In the World Cup edition preceding Deschamps’ era, France suffered a humiliation getting knocked out in the group stage after a 2-1 loss at the hands of South Africa.
Twelve years after taking charge of the national team, Les Bleus are the benchmark of consistency in international footballing. It reached the quarter-finals of the 2014 tournament, the final of 2016 Euros and then lifted the world glory in 2018. Talent has never been scarce in France but Deschamps’ biggest achievement is building a system that can well exist beyond his era.
“I think I mentioned it in one of the shows when people were talking about luck: it’s not luck. This guy is a serial winner. And that’s about it. I can also tell you how hard it is to have a lot of alphas and make sure that only one will be the alpha,” the former France striker explained on FOX Sports.
As France now marches its way into another semi-final, with Deschamps’ 20th World Cup win, you can’t help but think, what will France be without Deschamps?