Did desperate KKR field an injured Varun despite being BCCI's centrally contracted player?

Watching Chakravarthy hobble in pain and continue bowling has not gone down well with people connected with the Indian team, particularly with the country scheduled to play as many as seven T20Is in Dublin and across England next month.

"I know for a fact that KKR physio is in touch with Team India physio (Kamlesh Jain). There has been a communication from KKR to BCCI that in a previous match, Varun injured his left foot while saving a boundary. It is understood that he has a hairline fracture. I believe as a centrally contracted player of the BCCI, his fitness is paramount and the BCCI medical team could intervene. Jain might be asked as to what was the input from the KKR medical team," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While Chakravarthy is considered as a T20 specialist and the upcoming Afghanistan home series doesn't comprise of the shortest version games, the question remains whether the Tamil Nadu mystery spinner will have enough time to recuperate before UK tour starting on June 26 if his injury gets aggravated due to this desperation from the franchise.