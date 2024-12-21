Diamantakos on target as East Bengal beats Jamshedpur 1-0

KOLKATA: East Bengal FC triumphed over Jamshedpur FC 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday.

Marksman Dimitrios Diamantakos was the only player on target for the home side as they maintained their mid-season rise under their new tactician Oscar Bruzon. The Red and Gold secured its fourth win in their last five matches in the competition. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, was inefficient in creating and finishing chances.

The first quarter of the match saw both teams exert pressure on their opponents with some intricate movement. The game's first chance fell to the hosts as Cleiton Silva, who found himself in space from a corner and stabbed the ball from close range. However, he was denied by an outstretched Albino Gomes. A minute later, the Red and Gold recycled possession and Anwar Ali saw his long-range effort rattle the post before going out, catching the entire Jamshedpur FC backline off-guard.

In the ninth minute, it was Jamshedpur FC’s opportunity to attack as Stephen Eze found Javier Siverio in the box with a dink pass. The Spaniard showed immaculate control but his subsequent effort struck the side netting. In the 16th minute, Oscar Bruzon was forced to make a change as Mohamad Rakip limped off the pitch and was replaced by Jeakson Singh. Later, his counterpart, Khalid Jamil also made an early change by bringing on Pronay Halder in place of Sourav Das in the middle of the park.

Jamshedpur FC were the team on the ascendency in the first ten minutes of the second half but they lacked the final ball in the box. East Bengal’s continued pressure eventually bore fruit in the 60th minute when Dimitrios Diamantakos broke the deadlock from Nandhakumar’s cross. Cleiton also played a big role in the buildup as Jamshedpur FC defenders were caught ball-watching.

Khalid Jamil, in retaliation to the goal, made attacking changes by bringing on Jordan Murray and Nikhil Barla in place of Rei Tachikawa and Mohammed Sanan respectively. Meanwhile, Bruzon replaced Diamantakos with David Lalhlansanga as an injury precaution. Jamshedpur FC threw bodies forward in search of the equaliser in the final quarter of the game but Bruzon’s men held their lines brilliantly, registering their fourth victory of the campaign