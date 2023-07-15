Dhull stars with ton as India ‘A’ thrashes UAE ‘A’

COLOMBO: Skipper Yash Dhull (108 not out off 84 balls, 20 fours, 1 six) led from the front with an unbeaten century after pacer Harshit Rana’s (4/41) heroics as India ‘A’ registered a commanding eight-wicket win over UAE ‘A’ in its opening match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup here on Friday.

Rana was right on the money after Dhull won the toss and elected to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club. He was ably supported by pace colleague Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/32) and left-arm spinner Manav Suthar (2/28) as India ‘A’ restricted UAE ‘A’ to a paltry 175 for nine in its 50 overs.

The target was never going to pose a threat to India and it completed the formalities in just the 27th over. The No.4 Dhull and Nikin Jose (41 not out off 53 balls, 5 fours) put on 138 runs for the unbroken third-wicket partnership after openers B Sai Sudharsan (8) and Abhishek Sharma (19) were dismissed inside the sixth over.

UAE ‘A’ 175/9 in 50 overs (Ashwanth 46, H Rana 4/41) lost to India ‘A’ 179/2 in 26.3 overs (Y Dhull 108*, N Jose 41*)