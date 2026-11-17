# During CSK's two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni played for Pune, the only other IPL team he represented. He captained Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and played under Steve Smith for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, when the side lost the final to Mumbai Indians by one run.

# He had one of his finest season with the bat in 2018, CSK's comeback year, scoring 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 150.66 as the side dubbed "Dad's Army" won a third title.

# His highest IPL score of 84 not out came in 2019, a season in which he averaged 83.20. He never scored an IPL hundred but struck 24 fifties.

# Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, but took it back midway through the season after a poor start.

# He won his fifth title in 2023, when CSK beat Gujarat Titans in a rain-hit final.

# In 2023, he became the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches.

# He stepped down as captain on the eve of IPL 2024, handing over the reigns to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

# Batting only at the death after a knee surgery, Dhoni scored 161 runs off 73 balls in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 220.54, the highest of any season in his career, with 14 fours and 13 sixes. He also went past 250 IPL sixes that season.