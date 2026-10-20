Dhoni’s advice, Hat-trick and Sai Kishore's unfinished Ranji Trophy quest

Across 34 overs, it seemed like Kishore had the best time of his life, with figures of 10/74. But the highlight of that wasn’t his second ten-wicket haul but the hat-trick that he achieved in the second innings, becoming the eighth Tamil Nadu bowler to take a Ranji Trophy hat-trick.

The 29-year-old first deceived Lakshya Raichandani with some drift and turned past his sweep to hit the leg-stump from round the wicket. He immediately switched up his angle for the new batter, Saurabh Rawat from over the wicket enticing the right-hander into a booming drive which was gobbled up by Baba Indrajith in first slip. The third one was a classic, it was the drift that confused Aditya Rawat before the turn did him dirty.

Yet, all Kishore had to say was, “I didn't bowl with the intention of taking a hat-trick; I was just focusing on doing my job.”

“When you stay honest with yourself and put in the hard work, God rewards you with these moments. I had already taken a hat-trick in T20s, and it feels great to get one in first-class cricket too. My coach, Ramkumar, took a hat-trick for Tamil Nadu and would always tease me that I didn't have one yet. Now I think we're even."