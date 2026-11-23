"He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely," said Pathan, referring to the five-time IPL-winning captain.

Pathan said Dhoni had never been one to seek the limelight or take credit for off-field decisions and would prefer to work quietly behind the scenes in his new role.

"So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK's auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," opined Pathan.

CSK have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and former India batter Abhinav Mukund felt the franchise's gamble on youth had failed to pay off, with several expensive buys not delivering.

"The gamble on youth hasn't paid off for CSK. Prashant Veer was bought for Rs 14.2 crore and didn't deliver, though you can't blame him much since he barely got to bowl. He's been released, so the money has come in," said Mukund.