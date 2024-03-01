Dhoni, Sachin, Rohit arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika pre-wedding event

JAMNAGAR: India's former skippers MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Rohit Sharma arrived in Jamnagar on Friday for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrived in Jamnagar, Dhoni guided the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League title last year.

Nicknamed as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika.

India skipper Rohit along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh also arrived in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities. India recently secured the five-match Test series against Ireland following their five-wicket victory in Ranchi.

Earlier in the day, India's white-ball star, Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and several sports personalities arrived in Jamnagar.

Suryakumar and his wife, Devisha Shetty, arrived in Jamnagar. Suryakumar has been playing for the Mumbai Indians since 2018 and has been a key player for the MI for a long time, playing a crucial role in the team.

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan also reached the city and was seen posing for the camera with India batter Suryakumar.

Former India pacer Zaheer also reached Jamnagar with his wife, Sagarika Ghatge.

India's dynamic opener Ishan Kishan, who recently missed out on the BCCI's Annual Player Contracts list for 2023-2024, also reached Jamnagar to attend the festivities.

The wicketkeeper-batter started his IPL career with five-time champions Mumbai Indians and since has been an integral part of the team.

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo also arrived in Jamnagar for the occasion. The Windies star played a crucial role in MI's success over the years.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and her husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap arrived in Jamnagar, for the pre-wedding celebrations.

On Thursday, Pop sensation Rihanna, American singer and songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.