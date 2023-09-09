Dhoni plays golf with ex-President Trump

NEW JERSEY: Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted enjoying a friendly round of golf with former President of the United States of America Donald Trump here. Trump hosted the wicketkeeper-batter to play golf at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

It is learnt that Dubai-based entrepreneur Hitesh Sanghvi brought Dhoni to the Rudy Giuliani fund-raiser, hosted by Trump to pay for his former lawyer’s legal bills. A picture and a video of Trump and Dhoni playing have been doing the rounds on social media.