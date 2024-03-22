Dhoni passes torch; Gaikwad new man at CSK’s helm

CHENNAI: Ruturaj Gaikwad will take over as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), replacing the legendary MS Dhoni, a day before the IPL season opener, where the defending champion will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk.

This is not the first time Dhoni has handed over the captaincy reins, as in the 2022 edition he stepped aside for Ravindra Jadeja to take over. That move didn’t yield the desired result, as Jadeja’s stint lasted only for eight games before Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper and led the franchise to a record-equalling fifth title the very next year.

“Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interests of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains’ meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told the media about the decision.

With five IPL and two Champions League titles under Dhoni’s belt, it will be big shoes to fill for the 27-year-old Gaikwad. CSK management had trusted the youngster when he was up and coming; he had scored 635 runs in the 2021 season, emerging as the highest run scorer. He played a pivotal role in CSK clinching the trophy that year, and that led to the franchise deciding to retain him as one of the four players in the 2022 auction.

Gaikwad is no stranger to captaincy as he has the experience of leading the Maharashtra team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments. He also led India to a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Come Friday, Gaikwad will step on to the field for the first time in his IPL career as a captain, pitting his wits against his former batting partner, and now RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis to begin the 2024 extravaganza.