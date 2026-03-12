Dhoni likely to play all matches, but final call with think-tank: CSK boss

The 19th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 28, and all franchises have already begun their training camps to prepare for the cash-rich event. Players who were a part of the recently concluded T20 World Cup will soon join their respective franchises and start training for the tournament.

With CSK legend Dhoni set to appear in the IPL 2026 for the Men in Yellow, there were concerns about the wicketkeeper-batter participating in all the games, given his age. However, Kasi debunked all such concerns and said, “He will play all the matches, according to me.”