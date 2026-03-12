Dhoni likely to play all matches, but final call with think-tank: CSK boss

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is likely to play all matches in upcoming edition of Indian Premier League, while also indicating that the team management will make a final decision regarding his playing role.
The 19th edition of the IPL is set to begin on March 28, and all franchises have already begun their training camps to prepare for the cash-rich event. Players who were a part of the recently concluded T20 World Cup will soon join their respective franchises and start training for the tournament.
With CSK legend Dhoni set to appear in the IPL 2026 for the Men in Yellow, there were concerns about the wicketkeeper-batter participating in all the games, given his age. However, Kasi debunked all such concerns and said, “He will play all the matches, according to me.”
Asked what role he’s likely to take up in the tournament, with another keeper-batter Samson now in the team, he added, “That I cannot say. That is a cricketing decision which will be taken by the cricketing staff. Not by the administrative staff. So they will decide whether he is going to play as a batsman or as a wicketkeeper-batter, or as an impact player.”
He expressed pride in the franchise’s players Samson and Shivam Dube, who put up match-winning performances in Team India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign.