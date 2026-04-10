Dhoni-inspired Mukul rises from '100-150 sixes' a day to IPL match-winner

'Scariest finisher' tag

That six-hitting ability, combined with belief, has already caught the eye of LSG coach Justin Langer who had famously earlier said he could turn Mukul into one of India's "scariest" middle-order batters.

It was on display against a depleted KKR bowling attack on Thursday, when he turned the match around, taking the score from 128/7 in 16 overs to 54 runs off the last four overs.

"If such a great coach says something about you, he must have seen something in you. He showed me his belief and I wanted to do it," continued Mukul.

"He made me practice as well. He made me work with him for 10-15 minutes every day. He made me understand everything and that is my job. I did my job and he showed me his trust."

SMAT inspiration

In fact in December last year, Mukul found himself needing 25 off the final over against Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He almost pulled off the impossible, bringing it down to five off the last ball in a knock that put him on the IPL radar.

LSG snapped him up for Rs 2.60-crore soon after.

"25 runs were needed from the last over and five runs from the last ball. Ayush (Badoni) was bowling. I did that previously so I had the belief. I got picked from that innings," he recollected.

Five months later, on the much bigger IPL stage, the script felt familiar, and Mukul said he knew it would give him a "new identity".

Playing just his third IPL game, Mukul took charge in his breathtaking assault.

"I never thought about the result, just wanted to take the match till the end and take it close and in the end it became clear that 'yes I can do it'."