Dhoni has ruled out continuing as Impact Player: Badrinath

The Impact Player rule could potentially have offered the veteran wicketkeeper-batter a way to prolong his IPL career further by reducing his workload, but Dhoni has made it clear that he wants to remain a full-time wicketkeeper if he continues playing.

Badrinath, however, feels the Impact Player role could actually suit Dhoni at this stage of his career, considering his limited involvement with the bat and the physical demands of keeping wickets for 20 overs.

"He has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won't play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it'll tactically benefit CSK.

"His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.