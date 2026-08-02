Dharshwinarya-Prakul puts on 200-run stand in U-14 tournament

Apart from these two, Nikhileshsith scored 138 off 148 balls for Madurai. Dindigul’s Rithesh scored a 98-ball 110, with 12 boundaries, as his side posted 331/8 after 50 overs. Virudhunagar were folded cheaply in reply, as off-spinner Harshan picked up amazing figures of 6/6, in a landslide win.