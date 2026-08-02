Dharshwinarya-Prakul puts on 200-run stand in U-14 tournament

CHENNAI: Coimbatore’s second-wicket pairing AS Dharshwinarya and Prakul put on a spectacular 208-run stand off just 207 balls in TNCA Inter-Districts U-14 Tournament here on Saturday. While Dharshwinarya scored 137no, his batting partner Prakul scored 101.
Apart from these two, Nikhileshsith scored 138 off 148 balls for Madurai. Dindigul’s Rithesh scored a 98-ball 110, with 12 boundaries, as his side posted 331/8 after 50 overs. Virudhunagar were folded cheaply in reply, as off-spinner Harshan picked up amazing figures of 6/6, in a landslide win.
In Kancheepuram, S Mohit Prathap scored an unbeaten 158-ball 151, with 17 boundaries.
Brief Scores: Ramanathapuram 104/7 in 50 overs (V. Sujith 56) lost to Salem 106/4 in 23 overs
Perambalur 61 in 28 overs (J. Vijayaseelan 3/7) lost to Theni 62/1 in 7.3 overs
Dindigul 331/8 in 50 overs (PS Rithesh 110, G Harshan 52) bt Virudhunagar 53 in 23.4 overs (Harshan 6/6);
Madurai 297/5 in 50 overs (B Nikhileshsith 138) bt Thiruvarur 41 in 22 overs (Harsha Sabarish 5/4);
Kancheepuram 290/4 in 50 overs (Mohit Prathap 151no, Tejasarun 42, Vishvesh Vellai Rathinam 32) bt Thoothukudi 160 in 47.5 overs (Steffin Christ 60);
Coimbatore 307/3 in 50 overs (AS Dharshwinarya 137 no, R Prakul 101) bt Karur 147/8 in 50 overs