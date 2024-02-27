Dhanakoti helps Universal CC win

CHENNAI: Right-arm medium pacer GD Dhanakoti came up with a match-winning spell of six for 35 to help his team, Universal CC, earn a thrilling three-wicket win over Classic CC in the second division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

In a low scoring game, Classic CC was bundled out for 93. In reply, Universal CC made a heavy weather of its chase before reaching the target with three wickets remaining.

In a fourth division match, DRBCCC Hindu College’s P Sabari Sathyanathan’s all-round heroics went in vain as his team lost to SS CA by 20 runs. In bowling, Sabari took five for 53 to restrict SS CA to 152 for 9. In reply, DRBCCC could only manage 132 with Sabari top-scoring with 42.

P Anirudh

Elsewhere, medium pacer P Anirudh’s effort of five for 21 couldn’t help his team Frankworrell CC beat SRF RC as the former lost by 34 runs.



BRIEF SCORES:

II Division: Classic CC 93 in 23 overs (GD Dhanakoti 6/35) lost to Universal CC 96/7 in 20.1 overs (T Kapil 3/26)

IV DIVISION: SS CA 152/9 in 30 overs (L Manoj 52, ES Vishal Rao 34, P Sabari Sathyanathan 5/53) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 132 in 28.3 overs (P Sabari Sathyanathan 42, L Manoj 3/47, R Adhitya 3/44); SRF RC 134 in 26.2 overs (B Sumanth Kumar 27, Atul Kumar Dwivedi 33, P Anirudh 5/21, S Sivakumar 3/32) bt Frankworrell CC 100/8 in 30 overs (TE Sripathy 3/17)