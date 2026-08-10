Dhamne gets maiden Davis Cup call-up as India retain core for Korea tie

Dhakshineswar, meanwhile, has gone from a promising squad member to an automatic singles choice after his extraordinary performance against the Netherlands. The 26-year-old won both his singles rubbers and also partnered Bhambri to victory in the doubles, becoming the first Indian in recent memory to contribute to all three wins in a Davis Cup tie.

His biggest moment came in the deciding fifth rubber when he defeated world No. 162 Guy Den Ouden 6-4, 7-6(4) to seal India's 3-2 win. A day earlier, he had stunned world No. 88 Jesper de Jong in straight sets, before returning to the court on Sunday morning to help Bhambri win the doubles.

Dhakshineswar's Bengaluru heroics were particularly significant because India had been up against a Netherlands side ranked sixth in the Davis Cup standings. His three-win haul helped India register its deepest run in the competition for 15 years and set up the September meeting with Korea.

Korea, meanwhile, also came through a 3-2 thriller in the opening round, overcoming Argentina in Busan after trailing 1-2. Soonwoo Kwon and former Australian Open semifinalist Hyeon Chung won the final-day singles rubbers to send the Koreans through.

The winner of the Seoul tie will qualify for the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna in November, giving India an opportunity to reach the elite stage of the competition for the first time in the current format.