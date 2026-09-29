Dhakshineswar, Sumit reache men's singles pre-quarterfinals

India's rising star Dhakshineswar got the better of Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5 7-6(2) in his second round, while Nagal got past South Korea's Seongchan Hong 6-4 6-0 in his rain-interrupted match.

Dhakshineswar, who received a bye in the opening round, held his nerve in a closely fought contest to seal the match in one hour and 25 minutes.

It turned out to be a closer than expected contest as there is a huge gulf between the ranking of the two players. While the Indian is ranked 364, Trismuwantara is placed outside 2000.

Dhakshineswar will also feature in the men's doubles later in the day, partnering Yuki Bhambri.