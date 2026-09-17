Dhakshineswar gets first crack at Kwon as India chase historic Davis Cup Final 8 berth

The top singles players in the two teams have endured very different journeys but arrived at the same crossroads, packed with experience but trying to climb back up the rankings after falling in the pecking order.

Dhakshineswar's ability to handle Seoul's slow, low-bouncing surface will be tested against Korea's highest-ranked player at 150 and the only South Korean man to have won two ATP Tour titles.

The 26-year-old Dhakshineswar, ranked 367, was the star of India's dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in February, winning all three rubbers he played.

Kwon, who reached a career-high 52 in 2021, has won three Challengers this season after completing his mandatory military service in July. He won both his singles matches in Korea's 3-2 comeback against Argentina in the previous round.