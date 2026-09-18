Dhakshineswar fizzles after strong start; Korea draw first blood against India

Dhakshineswar looked in control early on but Kwon raised his game usually the way top players do, leaving the Indian without answers. The Indian lost 6-3 3-6 4-6.

India's responsibility now rests on Sumit Nagal, who takes on experienced Hyeon Chung in the second singles rubber, with the visitors needing a win to level the tie.

It was Dakshineswar's first defeat since making debut last year. He had 4-0 win record -- three singles and one doubles -- till Friday.

Both nations are trying to become the first Asian country to lock a place in the Final 8.

Kwon changed tactics after the first set but Dhakshineswar could not respond as the Korean began to serve wide and on the backhand side of the Indian. His deep returns also did not allow Dhakshineswar to dictate the match as he was doing earlier. Dhakshineswar earned the first break point with a volley winner and converted it when Kwon sent a backhand into the net, drawing the first blood. The Indian comfortably consolidated the break to move 3-0 ahead.