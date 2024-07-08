Devendiran bowls SS CA to victory

CHENNAI: Right-arm medium pacer D Devendiran’s five-wicket haul helped SS CA earn a 20-run win over DRBCCC Hindu College in a fourth Division ‘B’ zone match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Batting first, SS CA was bowled out for 100 with P Deepak taking three wickets for 21. In reply, DRBCC Hindu College could manage only 80 with Devendiran taking five for 24, while KR Manoj Kumar scalped four for 26.

Brief scores: SS CA 100 in 25 overs (P Deepak 3/21) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 80 in 21.1 overs (R Karthik 47, D Devendiran 5/24, KR Manoj Kumar 4/26)