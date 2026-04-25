Devdutt Padikkal credits Karnataka captaincy stint for helping him become better T20 batter

Padikkal was speaking after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Friday, in which he played a key role alongside Virat Kohli and their bowling unit.

Padikkal said leadership responsibilities at the domestic level have given him a deeper understanding of match situations and opposition tactics.

"Definitely, I think being a captain has given me a different perspective of the game. It makes you think a lot more about how a bowler thinks, how captains are thinking on the field, what they might look to do.

"That has helped me refine parts of my game and respond better to situations," he said at the post-match press conference.

"It gives me a little bit more of an understanding as to the situation that I'm in and how I need to respond. So yeah, I guess being the captain of Karnataka has definitely contributed in a positive way."

The left-hander, who has shown marked improvement in his white-ball approach, added that his transformation is part of a natural progression.