Determined Anuj chases titles amidst board exam prep

CHENNAI: Maharashtra’s Anuj Gawade came to the Khelo India Youth Games in Tamil Nadu with his bags packed, containing all the itineraries he would require for his Kabaddi tournament. However, there was one surprising addition to his bags – his books. Yes, the 18-year-old, who played for Palani Tuskers in the Yuva Kabaddi series a few months ago, has his board exams in just about a month.

“I’ve never been studious; it has always been Kabaddi for me. I’ll be going to the school games in Karnataka from Chennai,” said Anuj, speaking to DT Next after his team fell short in the semi-final against Haryana.

With the board exams just a month away, Anuj would be in the eleventh hour by the time his schedule of tournaments ends, and he’d be staring down the exam hallways. “I brought my books with me so that I could study during my free time. I’m trying to stay calm and focus on both the avenues,” he added.

The 18-year-old had a successful outing at the Yuva Kabaddi series, bagging almost 20 points but couldn’t make it to the auction at the Pro Kabaddi League because of the league’s age restrictions.

“My next goal would be to make it to PKL. You (a player) should be 19 years old to make it to its auction. I’ll be 19 years old by next year, so it’s my biggest target up-next,” he added.

Anuj is currently in his twelfth grade and will be representing Rajmata Jijau SPMs, Pune at the National school games which start today.

“I’ve always had my school’s support, and it’d be great if I can help them bag the trophy at the school games. They have helped me a lot; this would be my way of thanking them,” he said, reflecting on representing his school at the games.

Anuj comes from Dhanori Village in the Pune district and helps his parents with fieldwork when he’s on vacation. Discussing his time at home, he said, “I help my parents on the field because it keeps me fit. I want to do a lot for my father for everything he has done for me. I grew up watching seniors of my village playing Kabaddi; it was my first inclination towards the sport.