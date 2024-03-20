"Destructive top order": Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' strengths in IPL 2024

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke about the strengths of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and said that they have a "destructive" top order.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Chopra showered praise on Prithvi Shaw for playing destructive cricket in Delhi's top batting order.

"They have a destructive top order. Prithvi Shaw just hits. He has even hit six fours in an over. He did that against Shivam Mavi. Form - things have changed a lot from last year to this year. If David Warner wishes to hit, he does that very well. He didn't make up his mind to do that last year," Chopra said.

The 46-year-old added that Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant's presence will help Delhi's batting order. He added that the Proteas batter, Tristan Stubbs, could also help the Delhi-based franchise coming to the crease at number 5.

"Mitchell Marsh also drives his car in the flying gear. After that, Rishabh Pant. I have named him Rishabh 'destructive' Pant in any case. If I keep Tristan Stubbs at No. 5, his batting also stuns everyone. So the top five are absolutely mind-blowing," he added.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will be up against the Punjab Kings in their first match of IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on Saturday.

DC IPL 2024 squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.