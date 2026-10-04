Despite Angkrish's double ton, Tamil Nadu U23 bags another title

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu openers, SR Athish (29) and KTA Madhava Prasad (42), ensured that there wasn’t any twist in the tale, with a clinical 72-run partnership helping the U23 side chase down 146 with six wickets to spare to beat Rest of India U23 here on Sunday.
When Rest of India began day four on 195/2 after 48 overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi unbeaten on 88, it seemed like they would have to bat at a rapid pace to ensure a result, having let go of the first innings lead.
Raghuvanshi kept the Rest of India alive in the game with a sublime double ton, and was well supported by Digvijay Patil, who scored 106 in an entertaining partnership worth 249 runs off 273 balls. However, Sachin Rathi struck to remove Digvijay, as P Vignesh struck soon after to remove Raghuvanshi (203).
Emanjot Singh Chahal came out swinging, with six off two balls, as Rest of India made an interesting declaration at 431/7, setting the Tamil Nadu side a target of 149 in 46 overs.
Andre’s simple mantra: play normal cricket
With a tricky target of 149, things could have gone either way for TN’s U23 side. However, in the post-match chat, skipper Andre Siddarth revealed that the plan in the dressing room was to play ‘normal cricket’
"What I told the boys was simply to play normal cricket. We had 45 overs, and 150 is the kind of target that could go either way — if we had lost quick wickets, we could have lost the match. We just batted sensibly, and sticking to the basics was key,” Andre said.
Andre lauded the two left-arm spinners, Sachin Rathi and P Vignesh, as both of them helped to wrestle control in the fixture. Rathi picked up stellar figures of 6/27 in the first innings before Vignesh picked up a five-wicket haul in the second.
“Sachin Rathi bowled exceptionally well and gave us immense control. Alongside him, P Vignesh was fantastic too — both left-arm spinners kept a tight leash on the game."
"Sachin has a natural knack for picking wickets. Being tall, his high-arm release generates extra bounce off almost any surface, which makes him difficult to handle. Vignesh is remarkably accurate and understands his craft inside out. They complement each other brilliantly."
TN U23’s skipper also had special words of appreciation for the successful batch of the state's cricketers, revealing that they have the pedigree to go on and defend their titles in upcoming tournaments.
“These boys are exceptionally talented and know how to win. They don't need hand-holding or constant instructions; their experience speaks for itself. Given what they achieved last season across the State A and CK Nayudu tournaments, they have all the pedigree required to defend their titles."