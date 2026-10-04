Despite Angkrish's double ton, Tamil Nadu U23 bags another title

Andre’s simple mantra: play normal cricket

With a tricky target of 149, things could have gone either way for TN’s U23 side. However, in the post-match chat, skipper Andre Siddarth revealed that the plan in the dressing room was to play ‘normal cricket’

"What I told the boys was simply to play normal cricket. We had 45 overs, and 150 is the kind of target that could go either way — if we had lost quick wickets, we could have lost the match. We just batted sensibly, and sticking to the basics was key,” Andre said.

Andre lauded the two left-arm spinners, Sachin Rathi and P Vignesh, as both of them helped to wrestle control in the fixture. Rathi picked up stellar figures of 6/27 in the first innings before Vignesh picked up a five-wicket haul in the second.