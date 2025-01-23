Deputy CM Udhayanidhi gives Rs 1 crore for ATP Chennai event

CHENNAI: The ATP Challenger 100 series will return to Chennai and will be held from February 3 to 9. Vijay Amritraj, President of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, met with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday and received a cheque of Rs 1 crore from the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation to support the successful conduct of the tournament. The qualifiers are set to take place on February 2, with the main draw of the competition starting on February 3.

Earlier in the day, the minister also met with Arjuna Awardees Abhay Singh, Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass, and Nithya Sre Sivan, and felicitated them.