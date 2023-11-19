Denmark, Albania secure spots at Euro 2024

BERLIN: Denmark accomplished its qualification with one game to spare after beating Slovenia 2-1, while a 1-1 stalemate with Moldova was enough for Albania to book a place in the UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday.

Denmark started highly motivated on home soil and came close with 11 minutes played as Slovenia’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to defuse Jonas Wind’s dangerous header from central position inside the box.

The hosts slowly but surely increased the pressure and thought they had opened the scoring with 22 minutes gone, but Joakim Maehle’s close-range goal was ruled offside.

Slovenia couldn’t keep Denmark at bay and fell behind in the 26th minute when Victor Kristiansen’s in-swing cross to the back post found Maehle, who poked home the opener.

Denmark’s lead lasted only four minutes as the visitors restored parity with their very first attempt on target after Erik Janza curled a free kick over the wall top into the right corner, leaving goalie Kasper Schmeichel helpless.

The hosts came out with their guns blazing after the restart and kept Slovenia’s defense busy as Yussuf Poulsen pulled wide four minutes into the second half before Oblak defused another effort from the striker moments later.

Denmark eventually got rewarded and took the lead again in the 54th minute when Thomas Delaney volleyed home a flicked corner.

The Danes have been already through after cementing their top spot in Group H, while Slovenia still have some work to do as they require one point against Kazakhstan next Monday.

In other matches of the group, Finland thrashed Northern Ireland 4-0 while Kazakhstan kept their chances alive thanks to a 3-1 win over San Marino.

Group E leaders Albania shared the spoils with Moldova at 1-1 and booked their ticket as well. The Czech Republic earned a 1-1 draw with Poland, who need to wait for a possible play-off.

England stay atop in Group C after easing 2-0 past Malta.