Demotivating, sign of disrespect: Tejaswin Shankar hits out at National Sports Award delay

The ministry invited applications for the National Sports Awards, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Arjuna Award (Lifetime), Dronacharya Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar (RKPP) for the year 2025 on September 29 last year, which was later extended to November 4.

At least 24 names figured in the proposed list to the sports ministry, which includes Tejwaswin's name for Arjuna Award, after a meeting of the selection committee on December 24. But, then the process has halted. As per the ministry sources, "Preparations for the National Sports Awards program are underway. The list of athletes is currently being re-evaluated, which is causing some delay. The awards ceremony will be organised as soon as possible."