Delhi's Aarit Kapil becomes youngest Indian International Master norm holder

After a brilliant start that included a victory over former world under-20 champion and Grandmaster Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan in the second round, Aarit, who is just 10 years and seven months old, became the youngest Indian to hold an IM norm.

Stepping into the shoes of ace Indians like D Gukesh, Arjun and R Praggnanandhaa might be some time away, but with his sheer talent Aarit has shown that he could be the next big thing in Indian chess with his performance in Spain.

Winning the under-11 national championship last year was a turning point for the young Delhiite and he has taken it forward in a big way. He is currently ranked number two in the world amongst players born in 2015.