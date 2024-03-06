Delhi wins against Kochi Blue Spikers

CHENNAI: Delhi Toofans came from two sets down to register a thrilling 9-15, 15-17, 15-10, 15-8, 15-8 win over the Kochi Blue Spikers in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Monday.

Danial Aponza was named the Player of the Match. Delhi showed signs of resistance throughout the game. Aayush made impressive blocks, and with improvements in defence, Delhi bagged a much needed win.