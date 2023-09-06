Delhi to meet MP in final

CHENNAI: The semifinals of the ongoing Durand Cup came to a close as Delhi and Madhya Pradesh earned its place in the final after a thrilling four days of semifinals.

In the first semifinal at Salem, Chhattisgarh was restricted to 155 in 56.1 overs. Delhi won the match by 78 runs and thereby qualifying for the final, Pranshu Vijayran of Delhi bagged the player of the match award.

In the second semifinal at Dindigul, Madhya Pradesh took a first innings lead and qualified for the final. The final day of the semifinals witnessed Washington Sundar score 125 with TNCA XI scoring 301 in 113.5 overs.

The final will be played between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh from 8 to 11 September 2023 at Coimbatore

BRIEF SCORES: Delhi 340 and 80 defeated Chhattisgarh 187 and 155 in 56.1 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 48, Shashank Singh 48, Pranshu Vijayran 3/32) Delhi won by 78 runs;

Madhya Pradesh 536 and 48/1 decl. in 21 overs drew with TNCA XI 301 in 113.5 overs (M S Washington Sundar 125, A Badrinath 65, Aman Bhadoria 3/70) Match drawn, MPCA took first innings lead, qualifies for the final.