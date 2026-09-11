Delhi HC to examine how motherhood, maternity should be balanced against demands of sporting career

The question arose during the hearing of a petition by wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025 and has returned from maternity leave, seeking permission to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in a late-night interim order on Thursday, refused to allow the grappler to participate in the selection trials scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on September 14.

It said at this interim stage, the court is of the view that the eligibility criteria applicable to all athletes ought not to be relaxed in favour of Phogat alone, particularly when such relaxation may have consequences for other similarly situated athletes who are not before it.

“This court is also mindful that selection to represent the country at an international championship carries with it considerations extending beyond the individual claim of any particular athlete. The interest of the country in ensuring that its representatives are selected through a fair, uniform and performance-based process is of paramount importance,” Justice Sharma said.