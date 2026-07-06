Delhi HC gives two weeks to WFI to decide matter of show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma closed the proceedings on Phogat's petition, which challenged the show-cause notice as well as the WFI's selection policy and circular, after the Federation's counsel submitted that her grievance relating to participation in the Asian Games selection trials was now infructuous.

The WFI counsel assured the court that the show-cause notice would be decided and the petition could be closed.

"Within two weeks, decide the show-cause notice dated May 9 under intimation to the petitioner and the court," the judge ordered while disposing of the petition.

The WFI counsel said Phogat would be given a personal hearing before a decision is taken on the notice.