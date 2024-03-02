Delhi cruises past Chennai Blitz to shake up top-five battle

CHENNAI: Delhi Toofans stunned the home side Chennai Blitz on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, picking up an important 15-9, 15-13, 12-15, 19-17 win in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. Santhosh was named the Player of the Match.

Chennai’s errors from the service line allowed Delhi Toofans an early advantage. Santhosh dominated from Zone 4, and countered the home side with an aggressive showing. Joel Benjamin and Raman provided Chennai attacking flare as the hosts found an opening.

Chennai’s gamble to call for a super point paid dividend with Leandro’s blocks, and the momentum shifted. Dhilip’s smashes troubled Delhi, but Dodic and Santhosh, helped on by libero Anand’s acrobatic receptions, found room to attack at the right time, and helped the Toofans to a thrilling win.