Delhi Capitals seek runs from top-order against mis-firing Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals have had near perfect couple of games with the ball while 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi has been carrying the bulk of their batting load, having come of age early in the season.

If the likes of Rahul and Co. get into the groove, the Delhi Capitals will become a more formidable unit.

Rahul can't be blamed for the way he has got out in his first two innings and it is only a matter of time before he finds his consistency.

Nitish Rana would be feeling more pressure having got the opportunity to bat at number three.