Delhi Capitals rope in Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach

One of Sri Lanka's most successful bowlers with 355 wickets in 111 Tests and 400 in ODIs, Vaas replaces Munaf Patel, who was the team's bowling coach in the previous two seasons.

"World Cup winner and Sri Lanka's best ever. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach," the franchise posted on its official X handle.

Vaas joins a backroom staff led by head coach Sourav Ganguly, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh having already been appointed batting and assistant coach.

The Delhi franchise is still searching for its maiden IPL title. The team reached the final only once, in the 2020 season, and failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Delhi Capitals are jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The two groups take turns managing the franchise in a biennial cycle, with GMR's tenure ending in 2026.