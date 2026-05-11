Delhi Capitals restrict Punjab Kings to 210/5 after Priyansh's tzkrieg

DC, struggling to stay alive in the tournament, opted to field in the first game of the season at the scenic venue after making five changes to their side.

The ball generally flies off the bat in the high altitude of Dharamsala and that was very much evident in the first over of the game from Mitchell Starc, who proved rather expensive on the night.

Priyansh took the veteran Australian pacer to the cleaners in the over that went for 22 runs. His onslaught included a six square of the wicket on either side.

The southpaw not only dispatched Starc for a first ball six, he also meted out the same treatment to the wily Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar.