Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel fined for slow over rate

Axar and David Miller scored counter attacking fifties to help DC defeat Punjab Kings by three-wickets and keep their slim Playoff chances alive here on Monday.

"Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during the match Match No. 55 of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala," said an IPL media advisory.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined INR 12 lakhs," it added.