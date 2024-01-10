Delhi and Bengaluru likely to host Women's Premier League 2024

NEW DELHI: The upcoming edition of the action-packed Women's Premier League (WPL) this year is likely to be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru, according to a BCCI source. The maiden event was held in March 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and a source from BCCI confirmed that they now plan to expand it to other locations.

"Women IPL will be held in Delhi and Bangalore this year Board aims to make League bigger and better," BCCI source told ANI. This time, two vibrant cities will share the spotlight, promising a double dose of cricket fever for fans across India.

Five teams - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians - are ready to put their best foot forward, vying for the prestigious trophy. Teams have already picked players for their squads after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction in December last year.

The 2024 Women's Premier League auction saw Kashvee Gautam creating history, as Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player. She was snapped up by Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 2 crore.

Remember the inaugural season's thrilling final where Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to become the inaugural champions of Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL).

WPL 2024 teams and full squads:

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning* (c), Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal and Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield*, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle*, Kathryn Bryce*, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy and Tarannum Pathan.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Issy Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail*, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer and Keerthana B.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine*, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Dil Bahadur and Sophie Molineux*.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy* (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*, Vrinda Dinesh, Danni Wyatt, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor and Gouher Sultana.